Luck of the Irish: Matt Damon loves being stranded in Ireland and calls it a 'fairytale' The actor has been in lockdown with his family in Dalkey, a seaside resort of South Dublin, since March after filming in Ireland for the movie 'The Last Duel', directed by Ridley Scott, was shut down and travel restrictions were put in place worldwide.

Damon describes it feeling "like a fairytale" being in Ireland and says it is "one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been".

