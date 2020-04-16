Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cole Sprouse hopes his new look is 'polarizing'

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Cole Sprouse hopes his new look is 'polarizing'

Cole Sprouse hopes his new look is 'polarizing'

Gone are the days of the “Suite Life” — a new, darker age has begun for Cole Sprouse.We’re not talking about his star turn on “Riverdale,” either.

The former child actor has sprouted a sinister goatee in quarantine.He shared a photo of the new look to Instagram on May 7 with the caption, “How to polarize a young fanbase".And polarize his fan base he did.“Villainous,” one Instagram user commented.

“What happened, man,” another said.

“Sir, are you okay?” a third wrote.Even his former “Suite Life” co-star Ashley Tisdale weighed in.“Wow when did you grow up?” she said.Sprouse recently spoke out to dispel rumors that he cheated on his girlfriend and “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber."Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism”.it’s clear he cares about their thoughts or else he wouldn’t take the time to set them straight — or joke about his polarizing new look

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Riverdale S04E18 Lynchian [Video]

Riverdale S04E18 Lynchian

Riverdale 4x18 "Lynchian" Season 4 Episode 18 Promo trailer HD - Riverdale returns with a new episode in two weeks, April 29th on The CW. Riverdale 4x18 Promo/Preview "Lynchian" Riverdale Season 4..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published