Cole Sprouse hopes his new look is 'polarizing'

Gone are the days of the “Suite Life” — a new, darker age has begun for Cole Sprouse.We’re not talking about his star turn on “Riverdale,” either.

The former child actor has sprouted a sinister goatee in quarantine.He shared a photo of the new look to Instagram on May 7 with the caption, “How to polarize a young fanbase".And polarize his fan base he did.“Villainous,” one Instagram user commented.

“What happened, man,” another said.

“Sir, are you okay?” a third wrote.Even his former “Suite Life” co-star Ashley Tisdale weighed in.“Wow when did you grow up?” she said.Sprouse recently spoke out to dispel rumors that he cheated on his girlfriend and “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber."Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism”.it’s clear he cares about their thoughts or else he wouldn’t take the time to set them straight — or joke about his polarizing new look