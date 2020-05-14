Global  

Jason Whitlock: Blake Snell shouldn't be complaining about money while 30 million people are unemployed

Jason Whitlock: Blake Snell shouldn't be complaining about money while 30 million people are unemployed

Jason Whitlock: Blake Snell shouldn't be complaining about money while 30 million people are unemployed

Tampa Bay Rays' pitcher Blake Snell recently admitted during a Twitch stream that 'it's a shorter season, less pay.

No, I gotta get my money.

I'm not playing unless I get mine, OK?

And that's just the way it is for me.'

Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that it's not a good look for Snell to complain about money while 30 million Americans are unemployed due to Covid-19.

