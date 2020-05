NJ Native Tony Vlachos Takes Home $2 Million Prize On 'Survivor: Winners At War: Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:11s - Published 5 minutes ago Janelle Burrell spoke with the New Jersey native. 0

NJ Native Tony Vlachos Takes Home $2 Million Prize On 'Survivor: Winners At War: BUT HE CHANGED HIS MIND AFTERA NEAR FATAL CAR ACCIDENT.WHO YOU ABOUT THAT.NEW SURVIVOR WINNER'SCROWNED.IT ALL HAPPENED HERE ON CBS-3.HERE IS A LOOK AT CHAMPIONS OFTHE SURVIVOR, WINNERS AT WAR.WINNER OF SURVIVOR WINNERSAT WAR, TONY.NEW JERSEY NATIVE TONY, WONTWO MILLION-DOLLAR, BIGGESTPRIZE, EVER, HE BEAT OUT 19LEGENDARY WINNERS OF THECOMPETITION SHOW, INCLUDINGWENDELL HOLLAND OF ARDMORE.TONY WAS CLEVER, STRATEGIC,EVEN BUILDING WHAT HE CALLED ASPY NET SO HE COULD SPY ONOTHER CONTESTANT TOSSDETERMINE HIS NEXT MOVE.HE STAYED TRUE TO HISALLIANCE, SARAH AND BEN TO THEVERY EVENT."EYEWITNESS NEWS" MORNINGANCHOR JANELLE BURRELL, TALKTO HIM THIS MORNING.WHAT WAS GOING THROUGH YOURMINE AS YOU HEARD YOUR NAMEREAD.I WAS JUST THINKING OF ALLOF THE BILLS TURF PAY OFF, I'MLIKE OH, MY GOD, ALL OF MYMORTGAGES ALL OF MY DEBTS, IWAS SO HAPPY.THAT IS SO EXCITING.TURF TO ASK YOU PLAYINGAGAINST THE WINNERS, THISSEASON WHAT WAS THE BIGGESTCHALLENGE FOR YOU GOING INTOTHIS.THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE WASWHO I WASSING TO GO HIDEBEHIND BECAUSE THERE IS A LOTOF BIG TARGETS OUT THERE.SO I KNEW I WAS WITHIN OFTHEM.I JUST WAS LIKE I HAVE TO KEEPMY MOUTH SHUT LET ONE OF THEBIGGER TARGETS SHINE MORE THANME AND I CAN HIDE BEHIND THEM.THAT WAS MY BIGGEST THING.JUST BE PATIENT AND CALM.IN THE BEGINNING AT LEAST.JUST WAIT FOR MY RIGHT TIMEYOUR STRATEGY OBVIOUSLY PAIDOFF AND YOU ARE NOW TWOMILLION-DOLLAR RICHER WHICH ISINCREDIBLE.WOW.THAT IS AMAZING.ISN'T IT?IT HAS GOT TO BE.YOU TOUCHED ON THIS A LITTLEBIT BUT TELL US WHAT YOU PLANTO DO WITH THOSE WINGS.YEAH ESPECIALLY IN THE TIMELIKE THIS WHEN YOUR EYES AREWIDE TOPED THOSE GOING AROUNDYOU PEOPLE LOSING JOBS,ECONOMY COLLAPSING YOU ARELIKE MY GOODNESS I NEEDFINANCIAL STABILITY.WHAT MORE STABILITY CAN YOUASK FOR THEN TWOMILLION-DOLLAR TO COME INTO MYHOUSE IN THE NEXT DAY OR TWO.WHAT DO YOU THINK IT WASTHAT SET YOU APART THAT GOTYOU THIS WIN.YOU KNOW, LIKE I DON'TSTOP, I JUST DON'T STOPTHINKING ABOUT THE GAME FOR AMINUTE OUT THERE.IT IS ALL ABOUT THE GAME.IT IS ALL ABOUT MY NEXT MOVE.IT IS ALL ABOUT MAKING ACONSCIOUS EFFORT TO REALLYMAKE MYSELF INVISIBLE IN THEBEGINNING.IT WAS A CONSCIOUS EFFORT TOLIKE PERFECTLY TIME MY STRIKEON THE PERSON WHO I THOUGHTWAS BEST IN THE GAME TO GETTHEM OUT.SOPHIE HAPPENED TO BE THATMOST INFLUENTIAL PLAYER ATTHAT POINT.I WAITED FOR HER GUARD TO GODOWN JUST LIKE I SAID, IWASSING TO GO WAIT FOR THEIRGUARDS TO GO DOWN.WHEN THEIR GUARDS GO DOWNEYSTRIKE.AS SOON AS A PERSON THAT ISCOMFORTABLE WITH ME AND GUARDWENT DOWN THAT IS WHERE THEFUN CAME IN RIGHT OUT OF THELEFT FIELD.I KNOW YOUR BACKGROUND ISYOU ARE A POLICE OFFICER.YES.NOW HAVE YOU BEEN WORKINGUP UNTIL THIS POINT AND DO YOUPLAN TO CONTINUE WORKING.YEAH, OF COURSE.I WAS WORKING UP UNTILYESTERDAY AS A MATTER OF FACT.REALLY, OKAY.I HAD TO TAKE OFF TO TAKEBECAUSE OF THE INTERVIEWS BUTI WILL BE BACK TO WORKTOMORROW.IT IS WORK.YOU HAVE TO DO IT.



