'Survivor: Winners At War' Crowns New Champion Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:53s - Published 7 minutes ago New Jersey native Tony Vlachos took home $2 million. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Survivor: Winners At War' Crowns New Champion WELCOME BACK.A NEW WINNER OF SURVIVOR HASBEEN CROWNED.THE CHAMPION OF SURVIVORWINNERS AT WAR IS NEW JERSEYNATIVE TONY VLACHOS.HE WAS PITTED AGAINST SOMEPRETTY STIFF COMPETITION, 19PREVIOUS SURVIVOR CHAMPIONSINCLUDING ARDMORE RESIDENTWENDELL HOLLAND.TONY BEAT THEM ALL TO WIN$2 MILLION WHICH IS THEBIGGEST PRIZE EVER.I SPOKE WITH HIM EARLIERTODAY.WHAT WAS IT LIKE FOR YOUSITTING THERE AND HEARING THENEWS WITH YOUR FAMILY.OH, MY GOD, IT WAS ALMOSTPRICELESS BUT I MEAN, ITWAS -- YOU KNOW, WE HAD SOMEKIND OF AN IDEA THAT MAYBE I'MGOING TO GET MORE VOTES THANTHE OTHERS BUT JUST TO SEE ITBECOME OFFICIAL WAS AMAZING.WE'LL HAVE MORE OF MYINTERVIEW WITH TONY ON"EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT 5:00.