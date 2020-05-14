Trump says he lost five people he knew to COVID-19

President Donald Trump on Thursday in Allentown , Pennsylvania said he lost five people he knew to the virus and two of them were his good friends.

"You know, you can say what you want about the flu.

But I've never lost anybody to the flu," Trump said.

"Nobody ever said they died.

But I've lost five people that I know.

Two people were very good friends of mine." The president, who was not wearing a mask, toured the Owens & Minor Inc distribution center, which the White House said has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals and surgery centers across the United States.

Company officials wore masks.

Trump toured the mask distribution center in the political swing state of Pennsylvania in an effort to highlight his administration's efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Trump, a Republican who is running for re-election in November, has resisted wearing a mask in public despite his administration's guidance to Americans to wear them and new White House rules requiring staff to wear them at work.