Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says he lost five people he knew to COVID-19

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Trump says he lost five people he knew to COVID-19

Trump says he lost five people he knew to COVID-19

President Donald Trump on Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania said he lost five people he knew to the virus and two of them were his good friends.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump says he lost five people he knew to COVID-19

"You know, you can say what you want about the flu.

But I've never lost anybody to the flu," Trump said.

"Nobody ever said they died.

But I've lost five people that I know.

Two people were very good friends of mine." The president, who was not wearing a mask, toured the Owens & Minor Inc distribution center, which the White House said has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals and surgery centers across the United States.

Company officials wore masks.

Trump toured the mask distribution center in the political swing state of Pennsylvania in an effort to highlight his administration's efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Trump, a Republican who is running for re-election in November, has resisted wearing a mask in public despite his administration's guidance to Americans to wear them and new White House rules requiring staff to wear them at work.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bfelice

Beth 🇺🇲🌊 RT @ddale8: Trump says he's lost "five people that I know," including two "very good friends," to the coronavirus. 10 seconds ago

MGripsgard

Margie Gripsgard RT @angie_keathly: Trump says he has lost five friends to coronavirus https://t.co/WczjBLZOhz 40 minutes ago

sunlover816

Cheryl Youmans RT @steveholland1: Trump says compared to the flu, the coronavirus is deadly. "I've lost five people that I know, two people were very good… 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan Faces More Protests Over Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Michigan Faces More Protests Over Stay-At-Home Order

Hundreds of people in Michigan went to the Capitol to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. According to Reuters, it was the third but smallest major demonstration in the state...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
8-Week Jobless Claim Total Hits 36.5 Million Due to Coronavirus [Video]

8-Week Jobless Claim Total Hits 36.5 Million Due to Coronavirus

8-Week Jobless Claim Total Hits 36.5 Million Due to Coronavirus Almost 3 million people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. The data released by the Labor Department further confirms..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published