What you need to know: May 29

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on May 29.

Paradise police confirmed late last night that 54-year-old michael endres was found dead yesterday morning near inskip.

He was killed in a motorcycle accident.

The crash was discovered by a chp helicopter searching the area for endres.

The crash happened near skyway, and humbug summit road.

Endres was last seen monday when he left for a ride to the inskip area..

Siskiyou county sheriff's office is searching for 85 year old betty jane lobush.

She was reported missing by a relative in july of last year.

Sheriff's officials say she was last known to be staying with caregivers in grenada, who gave various accounts of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the siskiyou councy sheriff's department.

## a concow man is behind bars after butte county deputies say he made criminal threats and illegally fired a gun.

Sheriff's officials say lenny maestas threatened two people who witnessed a shooting that happened in concow april 4th.

Investigators say the victims believe it happened because they provided statements to law enforcement.## this morning lassen county is back in business- allowing dine-in eating and in- store shopping.

The county had temporarily shut those places down after it went from zero covid-19 cases to five in less than a week.

The county's health officer ordered lassen go back to the beginning of stage 2 -- for a period of 7 days.

But when we called... they said they traced the cases and contacts and feel it is safe again to re-open restaurants and retail stores protests continued overnight in minneapolis... and across the country... over the death of george floyd in police custody.... minneapolis police say a police precinct building was set on fire..

Protestors gathered around the precinct thursday voicing their outrage..

The city's mayor ordered the area evacuated... president trump placing restrictions on social media after twitter added a fact- check warning to his tweets on mail-in ballots.

President trump declared an executive order... calling for new regulations for social media platforms like twitter.

A twitter spokesperson said the president's tweets contained potentially misleading information.

#### happening today.... nasa officials will detail this weekends upcoming launch.... the mission is the final major test for spacex to get certified by nasa to take astronauts to and from the international space station.

That launch was originally planned for wednesday... but clouds, rain, lightning forced nasa and space-x to post-pone..

You're never more than 10




