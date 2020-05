We See You: Tyreek Hill donates meals to hospital staff

TEAM OR BRAND THEY LIKE.AS THIS PANDEMICSTRETCHES ON --THE STRESS ON OURHEALTHCARE WORKERSCONTINUES TO GROW.AS PART OF OUR "WE-SEE-YOU-K-S-H-B"INITIATIVE --WE WANT TO SHOW YOUSTORIES OF THOSEREACHING OUT TO HELPTHE COMMUNITY.TODAY --CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVERTYREEK HILL HELPHEALTHCARE WORKERS ATST.

LUKE'S HOSPITAL.HIS FOUNDATION TEAMEDUP WITH FUEL CAFE TODONATE 100 MEALS TONURSES, DOCTORS ANDSTAFF...THE SPEEDSTER --TALKING ABOUT WHYDID THIS...Tyreek Hill/Chiefs Receive"It feels amazing, being aroundpeople agin, seeing them smile.Justbeing around laughter makes mefegood, I'm always about goodenergy,and bringing good energy, so itwasfun, I oved it.""They've been doing a helluvajob atit and my hat goes off to them."AND FOLKS, WE WANT TOSHARE THESE KINDS OFGOOD STORIES GOING ONIN OUR COMMUNITY..IF YOU SEE IT HAPPENING--E-MAIL US -- OR POST ITONLINE AND TAG 41ACTION NEWS WITH