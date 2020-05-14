Madison County prepares as CNY gets green light to reopen

Andrew Cuomo announced the Central New York Region met the criteria to begin reopening, and Madison County says Green Empire Farms has 60 days to open a new housing facility for workers.

The deadline is 60 days...for green empire farms to have their new housing facility open...so that all of the workers currently being housed in area hotels...will be transferred there.

Madison county chairman john becker and madison county public health director eric faisst made that announcement this morning.

More than half of the 300 workers at green empire farms tested positive for covid-19...after an outbreak there was announced two weeks ago today.

Faisst says that new housing facility must also have an approved plan in place to keep people safe before it opens.

Tc : 05:00 "after consulting with the state health department, the madison county health department will be requiring the green empire green farms to complete the construction of their on-site housing facilities and have the workers currently that are staying at hotels transferred and are those facilities within the next 60 days.

In addition they will have to have a plan in place to address social distancing, the number of workers per room, wearing facemasks, cleaning protocols, etc.& for these facilities and they will need to be submitted to my office for approval."

I reached out to the company for comments to see if they would be able to meet that deadline...but have not had a call back.

Madison county does say it is ready to reopen and will begin doing so, like others counties will tomorrow.

County chairman john becker does want to urge everyone...to wear their masks, and social distance...to prevent the virus from spreading.

