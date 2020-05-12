Global  

COVID-19: Entrepreneur turns factory into PPE making workshop to help medical staff

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:25s - Published
As the coronavirus pandemic hit across globe, the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and other front line healthcare workers has made news everywhere.

An entrepreneur is providing PPE kits to the medical staff in JandK's Baramulla district.

Mohd.

Muzzafar Baba has transformed his garment factory into a PPE kit making workshop.

He manufactures ready-made garments especially school uniforms for students.

The entrepreneur hails from Sopore town of Baramulla.

Currently, four employees are working in the factory in order to maintain the norm of social distancing.

While speaking to ANI, Mohammad Muzzafar Baba said, "There was very less quantity of protective gears available in various hospitals along with other supplies.

I thought to put my efforts in providing materials and started making kits." There are total 971 confirmed cases of coronavirus in JandK.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 49,219 with 2549 deaths in India.

