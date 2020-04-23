Global  

President picks Huntsville general as leader in developing coronavirus vaccine

President picks Huntsville general as leader in developing coronavirus vaccine
President picks Huntsville general as leader in developing coronavirus vaccine
President picks Huntsville general as leader in developing coronavirus vaccine

New details -- president trump selected a general from redstone arsenal to help oversee the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

General gus perna will serve as chief operating officer of "operation warp speed."

The goal is to ramp up production and organize distribution of a potential vaccine.

Waay 31 anchors pat simon and marie waxel have more on his career -- here in the rocket city.

General gustave perna is a familiar face here in huntsville.

Take vo of redstone as the leader to the army's largest command-- general perna oversees nearly 200-thousand miliarty, civilan and contract employees from all 50 states and 152 countries.

Take fs pic of perna however, it's his military leadership experience and assignments prior to redstone that paint a clear picture of why he was selected for this position.

General perna is considered a logistical expert.

His work in leading the transport of massive supply efforts as the army's deputy chief of staff was used throughout the world--- giving him first hand knowledge of how to streamline important materials in times of need.

Back on camera and when it comes to this new operation general perna is expected to play a critical role in the widespread distribution of any coronavirus vaccine or vaccines.

Senator doug jones showed his approval of the selection.

He said appointing general perna to oversee the coronavirus vaccine production and distribution is one of the smartes moves his administration has made.

Meanwhile -- president trump suggested the u-s is mobilizing the military for widespread vaccine distribution once there is one.

He said quote -- "you know, it's a massive job to give this vaccine.

Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year, we're going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly," trump continued by saying this was assuming we get a




