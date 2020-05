'04 Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs look back at rituals, superstitions before the big game Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published 2 weeks ago '04 Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs look back at rituals, superstitions before the big game The 2004 Stanley Cup champions are having a virtual reunion ahead of Fox Sports re-airing their win over the Calgary Flames. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Scott Lee Tampa Bay Lightning. Your 2020 Stanley Cup Champs https://t.co/wvYnmTPRsA 5 days ago