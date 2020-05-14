Sen. Cortez Masto extended interview May 14 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 22:36s - Published 6 minutes ago Sen. Cortez Masto extended interview May 14 2020 Watch Tricia Kean's extended interview with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on May 14, 2020, as they discuss Nevada and Las Vegas' recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, what residents of the state can do to get more help, why Elon Musk should consider Nevada as a new home for Tesla, what she thinks about being considered to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate, and much more. 0

