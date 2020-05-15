Melinda Gates Wants The US To Fix Their Childcare And Eldercare Systems

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Melinda Gates and Bill Gates warned that more research was needed on global pandemics.

According to Business Insider, the two founded the Bill &Melinda Gate Foundation, which works with healthcare issues.

Melinda said before the U.S. economy can reopen, the country must fix its “broken” childcare and eldercare systems. She said those who didn’t understand what it meant to balance caregiving and work are now understanding it during lockdowns.

Melinda called on Congress to make change by giving workers more days off and corporates to change their policies.