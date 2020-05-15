Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melinda Gates Wants The US To Fix Their Childcare And Eldercare Systems

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Melinda Gates Wants The US To Fix Their Childcare And Eldercare Systems

Melinda Gates Wants The US To Fix Their Childcare And Eldercare Systems

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Melinda Gates and Bill Gates warned that more research was needed on global pandemics.

According to Business Insider, the two founded the Bill &Melinda Gate Foundation, which works with healthcare issues.

Melinda said before the U.S. economy can reopen, the country must fix its “broken” childcare and eldercare systems. She said those who didn’t understand what it meant to balance caregiving and work are now understanding it during lockdowns.

Melinda called on Congress to make change by giving workers more days off and corporates to change their policies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CondeLafayette

Arnold Rodriguez, Marquis D’Lafayette @BillGates @gatesfoundation #FBI #DOJ @realDonaldTrump @TheJusticeDept @FBI Please Investigate Bill & Melinda Gates… https://t.co/sBf6iLetDL 15 hours ago

melsor44

Patriot44 @dcexaminer @realDonaldTrump Who cares what Bill and Melinda Gates have to say? Just because they have money? Why… https://t.co/ditylJPFsS 4 days ago

chighbe

Cindy 🙏🏻🇺🇸🇮🇹🙏🏻♥️ RT @adeyspadey: @jamesperloff Bill and Melinda are the WHO's 2nd Biggest donor, behind only the US itself. These EVIL Psychos don't even… 4 days ago

mikemcg65624002

mike mcguire PhD RT @MrMcCall7: Bill and Melinda Gates foundation with the help of the Catholic Church in Africa has placed many children in the valley of d… 4 days ago

marmee_r

Marmee @JackPosobiec And yet CNN wants me to believe their A rating by Melinda Gates. I'll happily accept a D rating for t… https://t.co/FzMevRvnyA 6 days ago