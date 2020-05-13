Ousted Virus Expert Rick Bright Warns Of 'Darkest Winter In Modern History' In Testimony

Global  

Dr. Rick Bright, a top government virologist who filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was removed from his role for political reasons, told lawmakers on Thursday that "time is running out" to develop a nationwide strategy for combating the coronavirus pandemic and distributing an eventual vaccine.

