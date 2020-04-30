Global  

New South Wales eases Covid-19 restrictions as premier appeals for 'personal responsibility'

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has eased some of its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

People in the state can now visit pubs, clubs, churches and restaurants.

Up to 10 people are allowed in these places, and to gather outdoors, as long as they maintain social distancing.

New South Wales’ premier has called on people in the state to exercise “personal responsibility” in order to prevent a surge in new Covid-19 cases.

