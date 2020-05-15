Global  

International Family Day: India's 10 most popular business families: watch | Oneindia News

On International family Day, India's most influential business families.

Dhirubhai Ambani created the Reliance empire to rule the Indian industrial sphere, his sons Mukesh and Anil took the enterprise to new heights, despite disputes that resulted in divisions.

The Tatas are a Parsi family who originally came to Mumbai from Navsari in the state of Gujarat.

The founder of the family's fortunes was Jamshedji Tata.

One of the most well-known and respected industrialists in India, Ratan Naval Tata is the Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group.

He is the grand son of Jamshedji.

The family's Wipro started out in 1945 by making cooking oil.

Chairman Azim Premji abandoned his studies and took over the business when his father, Mohamed Hasham Premji, died in 1966.

The Hinduja Group family business was founded in Mumbai in 1914 and now it has interests around the world including in oil and gas, banking, IT and property.

