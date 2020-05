Republican-led lawsuit against Gov. Whitmer heads to court today

Southern girl RT @ClayMMA1 : VIDEO: Arguments heard in Republican lawsuit against Whitmer https://t.co/KznJEYHAHu via @ThudNews 5 days ago

🇺🇸 Ella 🇺🇸 VIDEO: Arguments heard in Republican lawsuit against Whitmer https://t.co/abSWxPP0fH via @ThudNews 5 days ago

Solitary Servant RT @ThudNews : VIDEO: Arguments heard in Republican lawsuit against Whitmer READ MORE: https://t.co/PhLL7eavdz 5 days ago

Howard Rothenburg RT @CNN : Republican leaders for the Michigan state House and Senate have filed a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, alleging… 4 days ago

AddictedTaU RT @NeonNettle : VIDEO: Arguments heard in Republican lawsuit against Whitmer READ MORE: https://t.co/mFemdDuuGm 4 days ago

Karen G. Judge rules in favor of Whitmer in Republican-led lawsuit challenging emergency powers. How come Wisconsin judge ru… https://t.co/IyV9pdirJA 12 hours ago