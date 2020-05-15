FBC FOOD PANTRY

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
More families turning to food banks.

Across the country... food banks are overwhelmed by the number of people in need.

Kentucky is also seeing a surge... even at local food pantries.

Abc 36's alex king talks to one church... trying to meet the demand for its food pantry.

L3 alexandra: white the first baptist church in downtown winchester has been serving people in clark county through their food pantry for three years and now, more than ever, that service is needed.

Pastor marvin king says the church's food pantry typically feeds around seventy families a week.

Since the pandemic, they have been averaging around 84 families.

He says one weekend, they fed 107 families.

The food pantry is open every saturday from 10am to 1pm.

But because of the increase of families in need.they are looking to expand hours during the week.

The church also provides emergency food box assistance for those who can't make it on saturday.

King says the church is seeing many people who have been furloughed or lost their jobs, and are still waiting for unemployment benefits.

Pastor king: its very important as food prices rise, there was just a report about the rising food cost, people are having to make decisions in how they appropraite their personal finances and unfortunatley it has affected the ability to buy food.

In addition to the food pantry.

First baptist church is involved in the backpack program, which provides meals to students on the weekends.

But, because the backpacks are distributed through local schools and schools are closed due to the pandemic, king says he has seen an increase in the number of children they are serving.

Pastor king: it's been vital to make sure that our food pantry is open, that it is fully stocked with food and that we can provide the needs of the persons here in this community so that people can eat and survive."

Alex: to learn about what you can donate and how, head to our website wtvq.com.

Reporting from home, alex king, abc 36 news.

