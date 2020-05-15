Sleepy newborn baby calf enjoys getting petted in the sunshine

This is Henrietta, a calf who was born in a meadow on a wonderful farm in Millbrook, Ontario.

She is barely one day old and she has a belly full of milk from her mother, Bernice.

Bernice is grazing nearby, keeping a careful watch over her new baby, but having been very well treated by the farmers who care for the cattle, she is quite content to let a human sit and pet Henrietta.

The little calf also seems to enjoy being stroked and patted.

She has just discovered the beauty of this new world around her.

In the coming days, she will grow strong.

She will drink milk, learn from her mother and she will play with the other calves who are being born during the spring.

Life on this farm is a very natural one.

There are lush, green pastures for grazing, ponds full of fresh water for drinking, and a forested area for wandering in.

The cows roam free for most of the year, going inside only for the harsh, winter months when shelter is needed and extra food needs to be provided.

There is even a giant bull named Gus who wanders freely with the herd, contributing his part in the old fashioned way.

Gus watches his ladies protectively and provides peace of mind for the new mothers.

This is an ethical beef farm where they refuse to produce veal.

They do not separate calves from their mothers and they do not produce milk.

It's a very traditional life and herd health is more important than profit.

Most of the cows here will live a long and happy life.

Farms like these are easy to find in most communities and those who chose to eat meat can consider purchasing directly from the farmers.

They will be supporting local farmers who do things right.

Buying in this manner will also help to reduce cruelty of animals that is such a big concern in factory farm operations.