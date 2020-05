Basheer firozbahary Breaking news : I sent many analysis about economy and I sent a few related to stimulus checks . I sent below over… https://t.co/5OCaTAtM2L 7 hours ago

CleTiLy Excellent question. The stimulus checks given to illegals will be sent back to families in Mexico. This money wil… https://t.co/s968qhKs7U 8 hours ago

IBIZA so the bill is passed and a 2nd round of stimulus checks will be sent but we still need republicans to approve it?… https://t.co/WMdnZWUqr8 9 hours ago

STLS RT @WNYLRC: Be aware of this latest scam tying stimulus checks & the census! Consumers are receiving messages claiming they need to complet… 17 hours ago

Western New York Library Resources Council Be aware of this latest scam tying stimulus checks & the census! Consumers are receiving messages claiming they nee… https://t.co/poAEkidl3s 17 hours ago

TheFrugalProf RT @4Awesometweet: Stimulus checks will be sent for 🤔 @DiMartinoBooth @GaryKaltbaum @frugalprofblog #StimulusChecks 18 hours ago