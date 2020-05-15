Global  

COVID-19: Farmers didn't get a single penny in centre's 'jumla package', says Congress

Reacting on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman economic announcements of Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on May 15 said farmers did not get any single penny in the past and they will not get in the future as well.

The packaged announced by FM is a "jumla package" he further added.

