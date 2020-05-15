COVID-19: Farmers didn't get a single penny in centre's 'jumla package', says Congress
Reacting on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman economic announcements of Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on May 15 said farmers did not get any single penny in the past and they will not get in the future as well.
The packaged announced by FM is a "jumla package" he further added.