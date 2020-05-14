Centre's economic package to benefit 20,000 MSMEs in Goa: CM Sawant

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, on May 15 said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) package announced by the central government will benefit over 20,000 businesses in Goa.

He said, "The new definition of MSME will also benefit the people of Goa.

The related package announced by central government will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs in Goa." "We have requested all banks that they should start lending loans to mining, industrial and tourism sector.

So, the various sectors can flourish again," he added.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3-lakh crore for MSMEs.