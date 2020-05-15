Sanders MIA For Key Vote

On Thursday, the Senate took up a key bill to reauthorize domestic surveillance programs while making changes to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

One of the amendments would have required authorities to obtain a warrant to access internet users’ search histories and browsing information.

The amendment failed with 59 yeas to 37 nays.

The bill was one vote short of the 60-vote threshold it needed to overcome the filibuster.

Bernie Sanders was conspicuously absent and did not vote.

Now, many of his staunchest supporters are wondering where he was.

Slate asked Sanders spokesman where the senator was at the time of the vote and why he did not do the job he was elected to do.

A Sanders spokesman has not responded to Slate's request for comment about the senator’s whereabouts.