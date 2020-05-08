Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: VVNT, CVS

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Vivint Smart Home's Chief Executive Officer, Todd R.

Pedersen, made a $327,981 purchase of VVNT, buying 25,367 shares at a cost of $12.93 a piece.

Bargain hunters are able to pick up VVNT at a price even lower than Pedersen did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.68 in trading on Friday which is 9.7% below Pedersen's purchase price.

Vivint Smart Home is trading up about 2.4% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Pedersen purchased VVNT at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $663,210 at an average of $11.67 per share.

And on Monday, EVP and President-CVS Caremark Alan Lotvin purchased $315,675 worth of CVS Health, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $63.13 each.

CVS Health is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday.

Bargain hunters can snag CVS even cheaper than Lotvin did, with shares changing hands as low as $61.71 in trading on Friday which is 2.3% under Lotvin's purchase price.