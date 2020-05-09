Global  

Illinois Announces 2,432 New COVID-19 Cases, 130 Additional Deaths
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:17s
Illinois Announces 2,432 New COVID-19 Cases, 130 Additional Deaths

Illinois Announces 2,432 New COVID-19 Cases, 130 Additional Deaths

Illinois has surpassed 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 4,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Latest Illinois coronavirus numbers: 111 additional deaths, 2,325 new cases


Chicago S-T

Thailand logs 3 more Covid cases, no deaths Monday

Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing total cases to...
Bangkok Post

B.C. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

B.C. is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,517. Two additional people have died.
CBC.ca




Restrictions To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus Being Loosened While Cases Spike [Video]

Restrictions To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus Being Loosened While Cases Spike

Even before protesters took to the streets, health experts said COVID-19 already had a foothold.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05
ISDH: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Tippecanoe County [Video]

ISDH: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Tippecanoe County

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday that 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Credit: WLFI
Max Minute: Was Coronavirus In China Last Fall? [Video]

Max Minute: Was Coronavirus In China Last Fall?

On New Year's Eve 2019, China announced that health authorities in Wuhan were treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. Three weeks later, the first deaths due to the mysterious disease..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41