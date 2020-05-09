Illinois Announces 2,432 New COVID-19 Cases, 130 Additional Deaths
Illinois has surpassed 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 4,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
PulpNews Crime #Illinois announces 595 new cases of COVID-19, 77 more #deaths - Jun 12 @ 6:24 PM ET https://t.co/44ZShT1uxq 2 hours ago
13WREX COVID-19 UPDATE: Illinois announced 595 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77 coronavirus-related deaths. There ar… https://t.co/wGJjlRdAjn 2 hours ago
Daily Chronicle As of late Thursday night, Illinois had 2,209 COVID-19 patients in the hospital https://t.co/Z1YIqhi2vZ 2 hours ago
KaneCounty Chronicle Illinois announces 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 595 new confirmed cases https://t.co/TygNrfPZ43 3 hours ago
Sauk Valley Media Illinois announces 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 595 new confirmed cases https://t.co/IKDzFSojg0 3 hours ago
My Suburban Life Illinois announces 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 595 new confirmed cases https://t.co/PLoRM5JHkN 3 hours ago
The Herald-News Illinois announces 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 595 new confirmed cases https://t.co/dI1hCJWRMF 4 hours ago
Bureau Co Republican As of late Thursday night, Illinois had 2,209 COVID-19 patients in the hospital https://t.co/QiCUbvT7vj 4 hours ago
Restrictions To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus Being Loosened While Cases SpikeEven before protesters took to the streets, health experts said COVID-19 already had a foothold.
ISDH: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Tippecanoe CountyThe Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday that 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.
Max Minute: Was Coronavirus In China Last Fall?On New Year's Eve 2019, China announced that health authorities in Wuhan were treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. Three weeks later, the first deaths due to the mysterious disease..