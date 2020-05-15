Biden Campaign Eyes 'Battleground' Map, Race Against Trump

Global  

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in November’s election, with President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive.

O’Malley Dillon included Arizona, Texas and Georgia among states that have been inhospitable for Democrats but that could power the former vice president to success in his Nov.

3 showdown with Trump.

The Republican incumbent enjoys advantages of his own in the race, including fundraising and digital campaigning.

Some of his efforts to reach out to voters, including online events in states critical to deciding the election, have been beset with technical difficulties.

