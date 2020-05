NYS Labor Department helps older couple finally get benefits

REVENUE.NEXT TONIGHT, WHOWOULD HAVETHOUGHT THATSIMPLE CHECKMARKIN THE WRONG BOXCOULD CAUSE MAJORHEARTACHE.THAT'S EXACTLY WHATIS HAPPENING TO THISCOUPLE..AND TONIGHT AFTER 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ED REILLYREACHED OUT TO THEDEPARTMENT OFLABOR ON THEIRBEHALF...TO GETRESULTS....AND MAKETHINGS RIGHT...IT IS SUCH A STRAIN ONUS EMOTIONALLY.EVERYDAY FOR 8WEEKS, I GET UP ANDCHECK MY ACCOUNT.NOTHINGCAROL HERB WASTEARFUL WHEN WETALKED WITH HER ONTHURSDAYTHE 60-YEAR-OLDLANCASTER WOMANHAS BEEN OFF HERFULL-TIME JOB SINCEMARCH 21.AND THAT MEANS FORNEARLY 9-WEEKSSHE'S HAD NO PAY ORHEALTH INSURANCE.ACCOUNTS GOINGDOWN BUT NOTHINGGOING IN.

IT IS JUSTEMOTIONALLYDRAININGCAROL'S 70-YEAR-OLDHUSBAND RAYMOND ISALSO UNABLE TOWORK HIS PART-TIMEJOB.THE ANNOYING PART ISYOU JUST CAN'T GET AHOLD OF ANYONESO THE COUPLE ISTRYING TO SURVIVEON RAYMOND'SPARTIAL SOCIALSECURITY PAYMENTAND EVEN USINGFOOD PANTRIES.THERE ARE FOODBANKS OUT THERE ANDI THANK THEM FOREVERYTHING THEY DOON APRIL 3, CAROLRECEIVED A LETTERFROM THE STATEDEPARTMENT OFLABOR ASKING FORMORE INFORMATION.SHE FILLED IT OUT ANDSENT IT BACKCAROL HEARDNOTHING FOR WEEKSAND ATTEMPTS TOCOMMUNICATE WITHSOMEONE AT THELABOR DEPARTMENTWERE UNSUCCESSFULNATS CALL TO DOL " IHAVE A QUESTION.ONE OF OOURVIEWERS CONTACTEDUS AND SHE IS HAVINGA HARD TIME GETTINGHER BENEFITSSO .

WECONTACTED THELABOR DEPARTMENTON THEIR BEHALFA SPOKESPERSONSAID THEY WOULDLOOK INTO IT .

ANDTRUE TO THEIR WORD,THEY DID.IT TURNED OUT CAROLMADE A MISTAKE ONTHE PAPERWORK SHESENT IOHHH....HOPEFULLY WECAN GET BACK ONTRACK.

WE USED ALOT OF OUR LIFESAVING AND THAT TOOKA LONG, LONG TIME TOSAVE.

IT WAS GETTINGDEPLETED AND I WASWORRIED.WITH THE PROBLEMFOUND ANDRESOLVED - CAROL'SUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS ARE BEINGRELEASED FORDEPOSIT INTO HERBANK ACCOUNTAFTER WEEKS OFSLEEPLESS, STRESS-FILLED NIGHTS .

.CAROL SAID TONIGHTWILL BE DIFFERENTIT SURE IS.

I'M GOINGTO HAVE A GLASS OFWINE AND GO TO BEDTHE DEPARTMENT OFLABOR REALIZESTHERE ARE STILLPEOPLE WAITING FORTHEIR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS .

AND ITSAID ONE OF THE BIGHOLDUPS IS PEOPLENOT PROPERLYCERTIFYING THAT THEYQUALIFY.

IT USE TO BETHAT YOU HAD TO CALLIN BY PHONE TO DTHAT.

BUT AS YOU CANSEE ON MY COMPUTER.

THE DEPARTMENTNOW HAS ASTREAMLINED WAY TODO THE CERTIFICATION IT WEBSITE.ED REILLY 7 EWN.