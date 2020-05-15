Keith Urban Performs At Drive-In Theater

Global  

Keith Urban performed a surprise concert at a drive-in movie theater in Nashville.

According to Reuters, the country singer played with one other musician for about 200 frontline local healthcare workers.

Urban said the show was “a lot of fun” and was a way to figure out what works or doesn’t during this time.

Urban said they did some live songs and others with recorded tapes, in “karaoke” style.

Other artists have performed online and on social media, giving virtual concerts to their fans.

