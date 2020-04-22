McCutcheon Senior Spotlight

Week from monday ..

Mccutcheon fell just short in last year sectional title game losing to harrison in walkoff fashion 6-5.

Kelsey wide-ess and the mavericks had high hopes for 20-20 ..

But we'll never know what could have been ..

Mccutcheon is next up on our senior spotlight ..

Britney butcher was a utility player for the mavs ..

Butcher batted over 300 in 50 plate appearances.

She's planning on attending cosmetology school.

Jamison royer played first and third base.

She's heading to muncie to study special education at ball state.

Savannah meadows played catcher.

She hit over 500 as a junior and added 9 rbis as a junior.

Meadows is heading to ivy tech this fall and is currently undecided on a major..

Kenzie nydegger played in the outfield.

She'she valedictorian for this year's class with an unblemished 4.0 g-p-a.

Also unblemished?

Her fielding percentage.

100 percent.

She'll attend purdue this fall majoring in biochemistry on a pre- med track.

Congrats to her.

Coach wide-ess tells us this year's senior group were role models for the whole maverick softball program.

Kelsey wides: they all believe in the same things...they're all bought into the program, they all always do the right thing.

They all excel in the classroom and on the field.

It's just- it was cohesion that was gonna be really nice or a really good example for what we want our seniors to be this year.

A phrase that i really like, and our whole athletic staff uses it, is "it's a great day to be a maverick."

And i think that those four seniors really embodied what you want a senior mcutcheon maverick to be.

Always doing the right thing..committed to what they were doing, and just a good all around student athlete.

It's friday and that means it's time for our flashback friday moment of the week ..

December 29, 19-98 ..

Purdue upsets no.