Pickens Testing

The Pickens County Medical Center has been closed since early March because of ongoing financial problems. That's left many in the county without easily accessible healthcare.

It also makes it increasingly difficult to get tested for covid- 19.

Today, cahaba medical care out of birmingham stepped in to help with that, providing free testing to area residents.

A quick check-in, a picture of your driver's license,and a nose swab.this is the process for the covid-19 drive- thru testing with cahaba medical care.

Daisy jackson was one of the first in line this morning.

" i thank god for it.

I was wondering because we live in a rural area and most of us may not ever get tested.but i thank god for it today."

Jackson says she was concerned the people in her community wouldn't receive the care they needed.

She's grateful help has finally come.

" they don't have to do it but they are doing it for the people.

If i can the word out back in aliceville i would call and tell someone to come and get tested."

Julia todd is a resident physician for cahaba medical care.

She says even though no symptoms are required to be tested, her team is watching for visible signs of infection.

" we would inspect the patient while we're doing the screening for the coronavirus testing we are also looking to see if patients have acute symptoms. shortness of breath or any respiratory changes which at time we get them routed to the nearest emergency facility."

One of the biggest advantages of the testing is that it's free for everyone.

Aliceville city councilman, terrence windham says the board teamed up with the hospital to provide this test in the most affordable way.

" in a rural area and low-income area a-lot of people don't have insurance and they're skeptical about setting up and appointment so by this being a drive-by where they can come in,test,and be finished this makes it as easy as possible so those that need to be tested.a-lot of people can't drive to tuscaloosa, they don't have transportation to columbus so this makes it the best site possible for pickens county."

Butt sots " this is a major factor now with the economic changes that are happening due to the pandemic, so it's a great way for patients to come out and get tested for the coronavirus without worrying if they can afford the test of not."

Cahaba's medical team says everyone should receive their test results in the next two days.

Nearly 100 people were tested from the drive-thru site.