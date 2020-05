NASCAR Returns to the Racetrack This Weekend Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 days ago NASCAR Returns to the Racetrack This Weekend Every third Friday in May is National NASCAR Day and the sport returns to the racetrack for the first time in more than two months since the COVID-19 outbreak at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway honoring frontline healthcare workers this Sunday May 17th. 0

