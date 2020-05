As businesses reopen, SC Gov. McMaster urges resident to ‘be safe, but go’ Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 02:20s - Published 50 minutes ago As businesses reopen, SC Gov. McMaster urges resident to ‘be safe, but go’ With the reopening of close-contact businesses just days away, South Carolina's governor is urging the state's residents to patronize local businesses shuttered for weeks during the coronavirus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As businesses reopen, SC Gov. McMaster urges resident to ‘be safe, but go’ STRONG CAMPAIGN.JUST IN TIME FOR THE WEEKENDSOUTH CAROLINA’S GOVERNOR ISURGING PEOPLE TO GET OUT ANDVISIT LOCAL BUSINESSES, BUTCONTINUE TO TAKE SAFETYPRECAUTIONS.IN THIS STATE AND IT’S APLEASURE TO GO IN AND WE HAVESUCH A LARGE VARIETY.YOU CAN MOST ANYTHING YOU WANT.YOU CAN FIND A STATE AND I LOOKFORWARD TO THEM ALL BE OPENEDAND THRIVING AGAIN IN THE RIGIDBODY TO BE SAFE.BUT GO NOW IS SOME RESTAURANTSCONTINUE TO REOPEN IN THEUPSTATE ONE IS LOOKING FOR WAYSTO GIVE BACK OUR RENEEWUNDERLICH HAS THE DOWNTOWN,GREENVILLE.WELL STREETS IN DOWNTOWNGREENVILLE LOOKING A LITTLEDIFFERENT STARTING TODAY.YOU’LL NOTICE BEHIND ME PARTS OFMAIN STREET HAVE REOPENED NOW.THIS HAPPENED THE CITY SAYSAFTER THEY HAD PUT UP SOMEBARRIERS, BUT THERE WAS SOMECONFUSION ABOUT WHAT THEY WEREFOR NOW, THEY WERE ORIGINALLYDESIGNED TO ENCOURAGE FOOTTRAFFIC, BUT THEY SAY THATBUSINESS IS REACHED OUT TO THEMAND SAID, THEY REALLY WEREN’TSEEING SHOPPERS FOLKS WERECONFUSED ABOUT WHAT THEY WERESUPPOSED TO DO SO PARTS OF THISMAIN STREET ARE OPEN AGAIN,THOUGH.WE SHOULD POINT OUT IF YOU TAKEA LOOK ON YOUR SCREEN ON THE UPMAIN STREET FROM NORTH TOWASHINGTON HAS REOPENED.HOWEVER, WASHINGTON TO MCBEEWILL STAY CLOSED FOR FOOTTRAFFIC AND OUTDOOR DINING ASRESTAURANTS REOPEN AND SPEAKINGOF RESTAURANTS REOPENING ROOSTOPENED EARLIER TODAY AT 11:30.I SPOKE WITH THE GENERAL MANAGERABOUT WHAT THEY’RE DOING HERE TOKEEP THEIR STAFF AND GUESTSSAFE.THE RESTAURANT WILL LOOK ALITTLE DIFFERENT WE WILL BEUSING ONE USE MENUS.PEPPER SHAKERS TABLE TENTS WILLNO LONGER BE ON THE TABLES.WE WILL BE DROPPING OURSILVERWARE AND GLASSWARE WHENTHE GUEST SITS DOWN.WE WILL HAVE SANITIZE STATIONS.AND ANOTHER INITIATIVE THATTHEY’RE STARTING AS THEY REOPEN.THEY’RE LOOKING TO GIVE BACK TOTHE COMMUNITY ONE OF THE THINGSTHEY’RE DOING IS OFFERING A 25%DISCOUNT TO HEALTH CARE WORKERSAND FIRST RESPONDERS.THAT’S FOR THE MONTH OF MAY.THEY’RE ALSO WORKING TO DONATEPROCEEDS TO LOAVES AND FISHES ANON-PROFIT AND GREENVILLE THATWORKS TO FEED FAMILIES AND ATTHIS TIME THEY’RE PARTNERINGWITH GREENVILLE BREWERIES TOOFFER THREE DOLLAR DRAFTS ANDTHE HYATT REGENCY, WHICH IS THEHOTEL ATTACHED TO ROOSTRESTAURANT.THEY’RE PLANN





