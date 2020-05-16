Global  

UPDATE: U.S. 95 reopens after earthquake near Tonapah

The Nevada Department of Transportation says U.S. 95 has reopened after it was damaged by an earthquake this morning near Tonopah.

IN ESMERALDA COUNTY.....BY THE -6- POINT -5- MAGNITUDEEARTHQUAKE THIS MORNING..IS BACK OPEN.IT WAS CLOSED.....FOR SEVERAL HOURS.THE QUAKE HAPPENED....IN TONOPAH...IT'S ABOUT....-2- HUNDRED MILES....NORTH OF LAS VEGAS.NOW FOR A CLOSER LOOK AT THE




