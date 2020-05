WEB EXTRA: Video Captures Violent Crash Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5 days ago WEB EXTRA: Video Captures Violent Crash A Ring security camera captured as an SUV crashed violently through a SW Miami home's backyard. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Disney Springs Reopens



Some restaurants and stores reopened at Disney Springs in Florida Wednesday. Disney says there will be reduced hours, temperatures will be taken before entering, and face coverings are required. Disney.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:44 Published 15 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Woman Wears Hippo Costume To Hug Her Mom



How far would you go to give your parents hugs during the coronavirus pandemic? One woman put on a hippo costume while visiting her mom at a nursing home in Stephens City, VA on May 13. The staff came.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:26 Published 15 hours ago