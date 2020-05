House Democrats are hoping to pass a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that has been declared...

Jeremy Dostoyevsky The Irresponsible Democrats care more about spending borrowed money & putting taxpayers in debt forever than helpin… https://t.co/u5LcibDaSv 13 hours ago

Czarina #GOP #cult will never approve this but nice try #dems thx 4 caring 4 actual ppl not corporations #House #Democrats … https://t.co/Wjk6nToijc 12 hours ago

JG3 people are dieing and starving while these asshole Republicans are always fighting over everything. The only reason… https://t.co/AYOel0jgQK 8 hours ago

@KentuckyMaMa RT @CzarinaWrldWide : #GOP #cult will never approve this but nice try #dems thx 4 caring 4 actual ppl not corporations #House #Democrats #pa … 6 hours ago