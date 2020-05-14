McConnell: Senate Will Talk About Economic Relief To Americans In 'About A Month'

Global  

Business Insider reports Americans will have to wait a bit longer to find out if they can expect another check from the US government.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that considerations on a fourth relief bill for the coronavirus pandemic will begin in 'about a month.'

McConnell likened the historically high US unemployment rate to a 'trough,' saying aid is not meant to help workers stay home.

Unemployment insurance is extremely important, but it is not designed to encourage you to stay home; it is designed to get you through a trough until you can get back to work.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) According to Business Insider, Congress has been mired in talks over additional aid.

House Democrats passed a $3 trillion spending package on May 15.

However, McConnell has not agreed to move the bill forward.

