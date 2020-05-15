Global  

President Trump hopes there will be a vaccine by January

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
President Trump hopes there will be a vaccine by January

President Trump hopes there will be a vaccine by January

It's being called 'Operation Warp Speed' an effort by President Trump to quickly develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

0
President Trump hopes there will be a vaccine by January

And lips?

Or chest pain./// it's called 'operation warp speed'?

An effort unveiled by president trump today aimed at quickly developing a vaccine for covi?19.

The president hopes to develop and manufacture 300 million doses of a vaccine by january.

The new task force is being headed up by an army general and a former pharmaceutica l executive.

Once a vaccine is developed, it will be up to local officials to head up mass vaccinations of the public.

According to ?g public health director brian hanft (hah?

Iff), they have plans in place to make sure we've had a mass vaccination plan on the books.

We wrote that plan probably 15 years ago.

We've tested that plan.

We've run through the process of actually setting that location up to be able to initiate a mass vaccination.

Hanft also said vaccination rollouts would probably happen in phases, with the most vulnerable getting the shots first?

Along with health care and



