MEMORIAL DAY VET REMEMBERED

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
His memory alive.

Robert goodloe senior was a medic in the united states army... today-- his family honors his memory -- their first memorial day without him.

The tri-state is finding ways to honor our veterans-- and those killed while serving our country.

The goodloe family-- gathering near where their father was recently laid to rest.

"robert goodloe senior was a hero and a wonderful man."

Robert goodloe junior-- reflecting on his father's life "i got to see the love he had for people."

He says his father was self- less-- committing to save and heal others.

"he preached the gospel.

He was a medic and he used to tell me when i was younger that he would stitch them up and send them back out there to fight."

After serving as a medic in the korean war-- goodloe senior started a family in the tri-state-- he was married to his wife for 66 years after he passed away in january.

"in my opinion he was one of the greatest men who ever lived."

Goodloe junior says even president trump is honoring his father's dedication to his country-- sending his family a letter after the korean war veteran took his last breath.

"when you receive a letter from the president of the united states.

That isn't something you get everyday."

This recognition is something they will cherish forever.

"the united states of america honors the memory of robert harvey goodloe sr. this certificate is awarded by a grateful nation."

A token of appreciation they hold even closer on days where the waves of grief hit their hearts harder than others.

"i love him and i miss him more than anything in the world."

Several other families have been here at the oak hill cemetery-- visiting with those who they miss most-- decorating their grave site in red white and blue.

Reporting live in evansville,




