Remembering the lives lost on Memorial Day

Though the restaurant can only have diners at 50 percent capacity due to the pandemic guidelines, there's a table here that will sit empty.

REMEMBERS THOSE IN THE MILITARYWHO LOST THEIR LIVES INSERVICE... IN REMEMBRANCESERVICES HAPPENING ACROSS THECOUNTRY AND IN OUR AREA.TONIGHT A SPECIAL TRIBUTEINSIDE A DELRAY BEACHRESTAURANT.CUSTOMERS ENJOYING A RAINY DAYINDOORS AT CAFEE LUNA ROSA INDELRAY BEACH... THOUGH THERESTAURANT CAN ONLY HAVEDINERS AT 50 PERCENT CAPACITYDUE TO THE PANDEMICGUIDELINES-- THERE'S A TABLEHERE THAT WILL SIT EMPTY.

"INANY ARMY, NAVY, MARINEFACILITY THEY ALWAYS HAD THATTABLE IN THE DINING HALL SOTATHH YOU NEVER FORGET THATPEOPLE THAT NEVER CAME BACK."AARON HALLYBURTON SPENT 20YEARS IN THE NAVY.

HE SAYSFOUR YEARS AGO, HE STARTEDTHIS TRADITION AT THERESTAURANT..... FAMILIES WHOHAVE LOST LOVED ONES, STOP BY."WE HAD A COUPLE THAT CAME.THEIR SON HAD PASSED AWAY INIRAQ AND IT WAS VERY EMOTIONALFOR THEM.

THEY WOULD SAY THANKYOU AND WE WILL SEE YOU NEXTYEAR." JEFF BULMER WORKS ATTHE RESTAURANT.

HE SERVED INTHE U.S. ARMED FORCES.

"IT'SVERY EMOTIONAL FOR ME AND ILOST A NUMBER OF FRIENDS AND IHONOR AND RESPECT THEM."CUSTOMERS WHO SERVED IN THMILITARY TAKING NOTICE.

"ITHOUGHT THAT WAS VERYHONORABLE." "TODAY IS A DAY OFREMEMBRANCE OF THOSE WHO HAVEFALLEN, THOSE WHO HAVE GIVENTHE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE." "I'MA VET AND I AM HERE TO TALKABOUT IT.

THAT'S FOR THEPEOPLE THAT NEVER GOT THEIRCHANCE TO COME BACK AND SEETHEIR FAMILIES.

NEVER FORG