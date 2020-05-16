Salons reopen in IA, stylists see a rush

"We are busy well into the second week of June non-stop and that's a good thing."

Stay home as much as possible./// just a car ride away... salons and barbershops on the iowa side of the border are making up for lost time... yeah?

Employees headed back to work today?

As statewide restrictions were lifted.

Kimt news 3's nick kruzalnicki?

Got his hair cut live during kimt news 3 at 5... he joins us live from mason city with a look at how the day went for haircutters.

Nick?

George and katie?

Yes, i was one of the lucky ones to get some time in the chair this evening.

Take a look behind me, these placards are a new thing at salons during the pandemic, informing customers of the dos and dont's of coronavirus salon ettiquite.

Xxx "we are busy well into the second week of june non stop and that's a good thing."

Hair and company in clear lake is booked solid for the next month.

Owner renee kramer says she'll be working ten days straight to get her loyal clients looking great.

"tomorrow's going to be lots busier.

We're going to be here until... oh i would say probably until 7 ?clock tomorrow night and then the rest of the week kind of looks like that."

Teresa shaw was one of the lucky ones to get a spot in the chair this afternoon.

If the salons had stayed closed any longer, shaw says she was going to take matters into her own hands.

"i was getting really close to texting her and saying, 'could you please mix up my color for me and tell me what i need to do?'

Because my gray was coming."

I stopped in at reflections salon in mason city right around closing time to see how their day went.

It was a happy reunion between stylists and their customers.

"today there was a lot of smiles coming in the door.

And everybody i encountered said 'i want to hug you so bad, but i know i can't.'

So we're just so excited to be back and one lady said she was going to fall and kiss the floor."

Proprietor diane arndt says they're no longer able to double book customers, but she's fine with that.

"it was almost kind of super busy, but in a nice and both the salons are taking extra steps to protect the safety of their customers and stylists, such as sanitizing the chairs after each and every client.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.