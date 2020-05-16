Global  

It's unfortunate, CM's directions not being taken seriously by officers: Mayawati on Auraiya incident

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on May 16 expressed her condolences to the bereaved families of migrant labourers who killed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya road accident.

She said it's unfortunate that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions are not being taken seriously by officers because of which a big accident occurred in Auraiya.

She said, "Y'day CM said that labourers who come to UP or pass through state, officers will make arrangements for their food, transit and shelter.

It's unfortunate that CM's directions are not being taken seriously by officers because of which a big accident occurred in Auraiya: Mayawati." "I demand Chief Minister to take action against the officers who didn't fulfill their responsibilities.

Families of those who were killed or injured in this accident should be provided financial assistance," she added.

At least 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya on May 16.

