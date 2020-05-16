Money Talks for May 16, 2020
Mortgage applications from home buyers are increasing as the rates hit another record low.
Brad Zucker explains what you need to know if you're looking to buy or refinance your mortgage.
DIFFICULT DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS CRISIS.I SPOKE WITH LOCAL FINANCIALPROFESSIONAL BRAD ZUCKER FROMSAFE MONEY ADVISORS TO HELP YOUDECIDE IF NOW IS THE TIME TOBUY OR REFINANCE YOUR CURRENTMORTGAGE.
Vasuchhabria RT @AdvocateVivekD3: The @RBI does not engage with the Depositors of looted banks , then @PMOIndia perhaps thinks not its job to engage wit… 5 seconds ago
Wide Awake and Walked Away Seems there might be MUCH more to George Floyd, Derek Chauvin and El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub they worked. Allegedly t… https://t.co/awCCIjV0lR 54 seconds ago
Clitorious V.A.G. RT @edz_ded: If one morning I showed up to work, and was asked to gear up and terrorize my fellow humans, I would just quit. These cops are… 1 minute ago
Kelvin Musango @TembaMliswa @DrThoko_Khupe @nelsonchamisa Money money money thats why he cant register another and run it smoothly… https://t.co/bacTWT0HDF 2 minutes ago
shannon llewellyn RT @ma4freedom: THOUSANDS of letters, emails, phone calls, and in person testimony in opposition to S2359, but money talks doesn’t it @Jo_C… 2 minutes ago
tony montana RT @EliWagner101: These riots are not organic and the police have been ordered to increase the tension and violence.
Expect talks for longe… 4 minutes ago
Naveen Kumar @AnumaVidisha Some persons recently appointed by China to demoralise Indian Army and Indian citizen .I think huge… https://t.co/Sot1Vifoc7 9 minutes ago
S X Arawaloo money walks bullshit talks https://t.co/Mw2VgcUnd8 10 minutes ago
Money Monday: UnemploymentPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks to Hefren-Tillotson Senior VP Jayme Meredith about the staggering unemployment numbers and how to find work.
Money Talks for May 31, 2020: Coronavirus RecessionBrad Zucker tells us if we are in the midst of a recession.