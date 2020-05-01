Global  

Power distribution companies to be privatised in UTs: FM Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:49s
Power distribution companies to be privatised in UTs: FM Sitharaman

Power distribution companies to be privatised in UTs: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced privatisation of power distribution companies in Union Territories of India.

"Sub-optimal performance of power distribution and supply, power departments/utilities in Union Territories will be privatized," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister announced the Centre's move while briefing media on fourth tranche of economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the view of coronavirus.

