Scuffles as police lead away anti-lockdown protesters in London

Scuffles as police lead away anti-lockdown protesters in London

Scuffles as police lead away anti-lockdown protesters in London

Dozens of anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in London's Hyde Park on Saturday to protest against the government's measures in place to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Scuffles as police lead away anti-lockdown protesters in London

Police officers were seen taking away two protesters, including the brother of Britain's former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Piers Corbyn.

An unidentified woman wearing a mask with the message "use less" took part in the protest, holding a sign that said "stop violating our human rights." When asked by a reporter how her rights were being violated, she said "by locking me down, by forcing a vaccine".

Britain has yet to officially determine a distribution policy regarding any future vaccination plan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a limited easing of Britain's coronavirus lockdown on Sunday (May 10), adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections that could further hurt the economy and cost lives.

The country has been in lockdown since March 23.

Last month, British researchers started dosing human volunteers with the vaccine in a small safety trial, making it one of only a handful to have reached that milestone.

As of May 13, 1,000 people have received the vaccine, the researchers said.




