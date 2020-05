Two warplanes send front line workers a message of gratitude from a high altitude

Two airplanes and 17 air crew members from the National Warplane museum in Geneseo successfully completed Operation Thanks from Above, a mission of gratitude from a high altitude.

GOOD EVENING... I'MJEFF RUSACK.IT'S "ARMED FORCESDAY"... BUT IT'S FRONTLINE WORKERS IN THEWAR ON COVID-19THAT ARE GETTINGSOME SPECIALRECOGNITION.A VINTAGE "WORLDWAR TWO" PLANE...THAT TOOK PART INTHE "D-DAYINVASION"... WAS PARTOF A MILITARYFLYOVER PUT ON BYTHE NATIONALWARPLANE MUSEUMTODAY.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTEROLIVIA PROIA HASMORE ON THFLYOVER... SALUTINGHEALTHCAREWORKERS AT THE "V-A"MEDICAL CENTERS INBUFFALO AND BATAVIA.LOOK UP!

IT'SOPERATIOIN THANKSFROM ABOVE - AMISSION OFGRATITUDE FROM AHIGH ALTITUDE.JUNE: IT'S A ONCE IN ALIFETIME CHANCE ANDIT'S SUCH AN HONORTO KNOW THAT PEOPLEARE OUT THERE THATCARE.TWO AIRPLANES FROMTHE NATIONALWARPLANE MUSEUMIN GENESEO FLEW 600NAUTICAL MILES TOTHANK ALL OF THEFRONT LINESWORKERS, LIKE JUNEQUEENO, RIGHT HEREON THE GROUND.JUNE: IT'S SPECIAL.

IT'SLIKE SAYING THANKYOU AND LETTINGPEOPLE KNOW THATYOU APPRECIATEEVERYTHING THEY DO.IT MAKES IT ALL WORTHIT.THE FLYOVERBROUGHT PEOPLETOGETHER... EVENTHOUGH THEY MAYHAVE TO STAY 6 FEETAPART.JUNE: OH IT'S JUSTGREAT TO SEE OTHERHUMANS LAUGHSDAVID: WE'VE LOOKEDFORWARD TO IT FOR AFEW DAYS.

THAT'S WHYWE MADE PLANS TOCOME OVER HERETODAY.DAVID SCIARA IS AVIETNAM WARVETERAN ANDVOLUNTER AT THEBUFFALO V-A.DAVID: I'LL DOWHATEVER I CAN FORTHE VETERANS AT THEVA AT ANY TIME THAT IPOSSIBLY CAN.HE HASN'T BEEN ABLETO VOLUNTEER SINCENEW YORK WENT ONPAUSE.

HE SAYS HEMISSES HIS FELLOWVETERANS INSIDE...SEEING WHISKEY 7 - ADOUGLAS C-47 WORLDWAR II PLANE AND MADMAX - A P-51 MUSTANG- MADE HIM FEELCLOSE TO WHAT HEHOLDS DEAR.DAVID: THE FLYOVERGAVE ME A REAL SENSEOF PATRIOTISM.PAM: I MEAN HE SAID ITALL.

IT MADE HIM FEELGOOD TO BE BACK ATHIS VA THAT HE LOVES.PAMELA KAZNOWSKI ISTHE RECREATIONTHERAPY SUPERVISORAT THE BUFFALO VA.SHE SAYS THEFLYOVER LIFTEDEVERYONES SPIRITS...WHETHER YOU WORKINSIDE THIS BUILDINGOR NOT.PAM: IT WAS A HUGEMORALE BOOSTER.JUST TO COMETOGETHER TO DOSOMETHING THAT'S SOEXTRORDINARY.

TOSEE A WORLD WAR IIPLANE TODAY.

IT WASJUST MAGNIFICENT.IN BUFFALO, OP,7EWN.