Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A strong spring storm will bring significant rainfall and lakeshore flooding to Northeast Wisconsin Sunday.

Lakeshore flood warnings and lakeshore flood advisories are in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Tonight, increasing clouds with rain showers, low temperatures in the upper 40s with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday, high temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s.

We will have heavy rainfall with strong northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday night, rain showers will continue but begin to turn scattered, temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

We climb into the lower 50s with a continued northeast wind Monday with rain showers during the day.

Tuesday, a few isolated rain showers are possible with high temperatures around 60.

A predominant northeast wind will divide temperatures across our area over the majority of the next 7 days with cooler lakeside, and warmer inland conditions.