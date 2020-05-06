Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The FDA ordered an at-home coronavirus testing program funded by Bill Gates to stop testing until the agency gives approval

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The FDA ordered an at-home coronavirus testing program funded by Bill Gates to stop testing until the agency gives approval

The FDA ordered an at-home coronavirus testing program funded by Bill Gates to stop testing until the agency gives approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a coronavirus testing program in Seattle to stop working.

The FDA said the Bill Gates-backed program must wait for additional approval from them.

According to Business Insider, the program offered at-home testing kits to Seattle-area residents.

The Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network was testing 300 people a day before it was shut down.

Bill Gates said the program wasn’t meant to replace federal testing, but to learn more about COVID-19 and how it moves through the community.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

F.D.A. Halts Coronavirus Testing Program Backed by Bill Gates

The program allows people in the Seattle area to easily take a coronavirus test at home. Researchers...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


FDA orders Bill Gates-funded program to HALT at-home Covid-19 self-testing

FDA orders Bill Gates-funded program to HALT at-home Covid-19 self-testingThe US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered a Seattle-based Covid-19 testing project funded...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Liz960

PinkMoon RT @thedailybeast: The FDA has ordered a widely supported COVID-19 testing program in Seattle to cease operations, according to reports htt… 22 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus testing program [Video]

Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus testing program

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published
SDG&E Offers Discounts during Coronavirus [Video]

SDG&E Offers Discounts during Coronavirus

With more people staying home, utility bills are going up. To help families struggling with higher energy costs, 10News looks into the various programs that can give you deep discounts.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:52Published