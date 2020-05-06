The FDA ordered an at-home coronavirus testing program funded by Bill Gates to stop testing until the agency gives approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a coronavirus testing program in Seattle to stop working.
The FDA said the Bill Gates-backed program must wait for additional approval from them.
According to Business Insider, the program offered at-home testing kits to Seattle-area residents.
The Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network was testing 300 people a day before it was shut down.
Bill Gates said the program wasn’t meant to replace federal testing, but to learn more about COVID-19 and how it moves through the community.