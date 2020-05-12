China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home - police

Global  

China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said.

China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday (May 17), according to Israeli police.

No details were officially released about 57-year-old Du Wei's cause of death.

But Israel's Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that he died in his sleep of natural causes.

According to the embassy's website, Wei became ambassador to Israel in February this year.



