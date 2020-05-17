Los Angeles explosion: Shocking footage as large blast injures 11 firefighters

A massive explosion at a hash oil factory in downtown Los Angeles injured 11 firefighters as they worked to extinguish a fire.

According to reports, three of them are in a critical condition, and two have been put on ventilators.

Following the large blast, more than 200 firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

It is still unclear what caused the explosion, but it appears that butane, a highly flammable gas, was being used in the factory in the extraction process of a chemical from cannabis to produce hash oil.

Report by Avagninag.

